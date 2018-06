Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Fatally Shooting High School Friend Over Who Got To 'Ride Shotgun'"Most people in this profession would think it's not true, but it sounds like that's the case," said a Fontana police officer.

Teen Injured Amid Attempted Senior Prank At Garden Grove High SchoolThe boy was with a group of seven other seniors at the school, armed with plastic wrap and toilet paper, intending to wrap the school and throw toilet paper everywhere, just two days before the last day of classes.

College Student Dies 2 Months After Being Stabbed On Montebello BusA 27-year-old man is facing murder charges in what the L.A. Sheriff called an "unprovoked" and "savage attack."

Workers To Protest At Disneyland Thursday Over Wage DemandsA report earlier this year found that one in 10 Disneyland employees experiences homelessness.

LAPD Officers Crash Rapper's Birthday Party Looking For Man With A GunA report of a man with a gun near one of the lanes inside Pinz, the same bowling alley where O.T. Genasis’ birthday party was being held, prompted a large police response at about 12:30 a.m. Officers swarmed the bowling alley on Ventura Boulevard as a police helicopter buzzed above.

'Do You Want It?': Teen Girl Recounts Moment Alleged Sexual Predator Exposed Himself After Breaking Into Her RoomFootage from a nearby security camera shows the man wearing a red hat jumping over a back fence into a condominium complex on West Edinger Avenue in Santa Ana.

'I Know She's Dead': Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Found In Wooden Box Says She Had A Feeling About Daughter's DeathWanda Edwards told CBS2 News she had a gut feeling about her daughter Marlene Santellan's death because she had recently discussed her own death with her mother, pleading her to take care of her children.

'My Son Would Still Be Alive Today': Mom Of Boy Murdered By His Father Seeks Change In Law"He was a very loving child with a golden heart," Ana Estevez says.

ICE Rounds Up 162 Illegal Immigrants In LA OperationAbout 90 percent of those arrested had criminal records, ICE reported.

Baby Sitter Faces Felony Child Endangerment For Allegedly Leaving Boy In Hot CarOfficers were able to get inside the car and help the child, before taking a temperature reading of the interior. It was 120 degrees.