ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — A baby sitter is scheduled to face a judge Thursday on felony child endangerment charges after allegedly leaving a 6-year-old boy in a hot car for nearly two hours.

Helen Law, 60, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after Alhambra Police found her charge locked inside a car with the windows rolled up. The boy had been spotted by a passersby, pouring sweat and crying.

Officers were able to get inside the car and help the child, before taking a temperature reading of the interior.

The high in Alhambra was 90 degrees Tuesday, but inside the car, the officer’s thermometer read 120 degrees.

As the officers searched for the boy’s parents, police say they came in contact with a woman claiming to be his baby sitter. Their investigation found the woman, later identified as Law, had left the boy in the car while she ran errands, then went to eat at a nearby restaurant.

The boy was left inside the locked car for almost two hours, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation, while Law was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment.

Law was scheduled to make her first court appearance Thursday.