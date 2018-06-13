Filed Under:Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Reality star Farrah Abraham was arrested early Wednesday morning on allegations that she assaulted a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The 27-year-old Abraham, known from the MTV shows “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom,” was charged with misdemeanor battery and trespassing.

gettyimages 520062602 ‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Punches Security Guard At Beverly Hills Hotel

Farrah Abraham attends the MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank on April 9, 2016. (Getty Images)

According to Beverly Hills police, at around 1:20 a.m., Abraham was asked to leave the hotel, located at 9641 Sunset Blvd., after getting into an argument with guests in the hotel’s restaurant.

Abraham struck a male security guard in the face with her forearm and grabbed his ear when he tried to prevent her from re-entering the hotel, police said. That is when officers were called.

Abraham appeared intoxicated when she was taken into custody at 1:48 a.m., police said.

The security guard did not require hospitalization.

Abraham was booked on $500 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records. Her court hearing is set for Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch