GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — What should have been a harmless senior prank at Garden Grove High School ended with a 911 call and one pranker in a neck brace being loaded into an ambulance.

An ambulance was dispatched to Garden Grove High School at about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, where paramedics found a boy who had tripped and fallen off a building. He was bruised and bloody, but responsive as he was being loaded into an ambulance.

The boy was with a group of seven other seniors at the school, armed with plastic wrap and toilet paper, intending to wrap the school and throw toilet paper everywhere, just two days before the last day of classes. His friends stayed with him while the ambulance was on its way.

As for the prank? While there was still some evidence of plastic wrap around tree trunks, and toilet paper hanging from tree branches, the prank largely fell flat, because police officers made the rest of the prankers clean up the mess.