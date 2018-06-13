SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police in Orange County are searching for a man accused of breaking into a teenage girl’s room at night, exposing himself before attempting to get into nearby cars.

The 15-year-old victim gave a sketch artist the description of the man she said was standing over her bed early Tuesday exposing himself.

“He shuts the door, so now — you know, these are predators, so now he has his prey,” Santa Ana Police Dept. Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told CBS2 News. “His prey’s secure in a room with him.”

Footage from a nearby security camera shows the man wearing a red hat jumping over a back fence into a condominium complex on West Edinger Avenue. That’s when police say he entered a room through an unlocked sliding door.

The teen said the man addressed her in Spanish.”

“She’s asleep, she’s awoken by what she thinks is her father — it’s not, it’s a 20-year-old male, red hat, red shirt, blue or black jeans,” said Bertangna. “He gives her the ‘shh’ sign, he then undoes his pants, exposes himself.”

The video also captured the man attempting to open the doors of some vehicles near the condo.

Later, the man is seeing pulling up his pants as he runs away, prompted, police say, but the girl’s screams.

Police are warning everyone to keep their doors and windows locked, despite the recent warm weather.