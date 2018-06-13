MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a burglary suspect wanted for a series of break-in attempts that occurred over a two-day period earlier this month in Manhattan Beach.

The break-in attempts occurred June 4 in the 3000 block of Poinsettia Avenue and the 700 block of 31st Street.

After the suspect failed to get into the homes, he broke into several unlocked cars and stole belongings, police said.

He is also suspected in a home burglary that occurred on June 5. It is unclear how successful he was in that attempt.

A surveillance photo of the suspect have been released. He is described as white and 20 to 30 years of age. At the time of the burglaries he was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, a light blue beanie cap and had a red backpack.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should call police at 310-802-5126 or 310-802-5171.