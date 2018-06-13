FONTANA (CBSLA) — The man who allegedly killed a high school friend over the front seat is in custody, and even police are in awe over how senseless the crime seems.

Jalen White, 19, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest by police in Fontana Sunday night. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

When police spoke to witnesses, they discovered the tragic incident was all over who was going to ride shotgun.

Lathaniel Gray and Trayton Cooper told CBS2 News they were driving by Coleen Street where several people were gathered.

“He pulled the other dude out the car, sat in the front seat,” Cooper said Wednesday. “The driver got out, pulled him out, and then we’re driving more, and then we just heard a gunshot.”

Police later identified the gunman as 19-year-old Sergio Orozco. They tracked him down and arrested him in San Clemente the following day.

Police said that, as far as they could tell, the young men had been friends since their days at Summit High School in Fontana.

“These are not individuals that you would suspect of being involved in crimes like this,” said Fontana Police Ofc. Jay Sayeh. “None of them had really a history or anything like that.”

The two men were leaving a party nearby with a third friend, witnesses said.

“Like, who fights over a front seat? Like, you guys are all going to the same place,” asked Cooper.

“They’re supposed to be friends, or whatever,” Gray said. “I’m, like, ‘Friends don’t shoot each other over stuff like this.'”

Police agree.

“Words don’t describe what you can even think,” said Sayeh. “I mean, most people in this profession would probably think it’s not true, but it sounds like that’s the case.”

Orozco is being held on $1.75 million bail and is due back in court next week, court records show.