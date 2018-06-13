EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – Glendale police found 13 kilograms of cocaine and arrested a driver after pulling over a car in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend.

Investigators believe the drugs are being trafficked by a criminal organization operating between Southern California and the Central U.S.

The discovery was made Sunday afternoon after officers stopped a car on York Boulevard. Officers searched the vehicle and found 13 kilograms of cocaine in a black duffel bag in the trunk, police said.

The driver, 40-year-old Nelson Rodriguez of Bloomington, was arrested.

The cocaine has a street value of about $325,000, police said. Officers also found another $1,400 of cash in his glove box and a Mexican passport.

Officers searched the car after Rodriguez was unable to show them a driver’s license, police said. What initially prompted them to stop the car was not disclosed.

Rodriguez was arrested on counts of possession of drugs for sale and transportation of a controlled substance. Glendale police are investigating.