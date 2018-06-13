Filed Under:605 Freeway, Caltrans, Fatal Crash

INDUSTRY (CBSLA) — A man struck and killed on the 605 Freeway in Industry was identified Wednesday as a worker for a Caltrans subcontractor who was picking up traffic-control warning signs.

Jessie Romero, 33, was fatally injured at about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway at Peck Road, according to the coroner’s office and Caltrans.

Caltrans says the fatal crash is a reminder that drivers should be slow down or move over when approaching work zones.

“This tragic incident underscores the risks and dangers road workers face every day,” Caltrans Director Laurie Berman said.

It’s not immediately known if the driver of the big rig would be cited or arrested. The investigation into the crash is continuing.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch