BEVERLY CREST (CBSLA) – Firefighters continued to make progress overnight on a more than 35-acre brush fire which broke out in the Beverly Crest area Wednesday afternoon near Benedict Canyon.

The Portola Fire was reported before 2 p.m. in the 9800 block of Portola Drive. A landscaper using a weed wacker in heavy brush accidentally sparked the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As of late Tuesday night, the fire had burned 35 to 40 acres and was 40 percent contained.

“There’s still a threat any time you have a large acreage of burning embers, that the potential of a possible weather change, so we continue to lean forward,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said. “However, we have made great progress, and we plan to continue to make great progress until its 100 percent contained.”

Mullholland Drive was shut down between Beverly Glen Boulevard and Deep Canyon Drive and evacuations were initially ordered for about 86 homes on the northern boundary of Highridge Drive down to Summitridge Drive, and continuing on to San Ysidro Drive to Stan Place. Those evacuations were lifted Tuesday night.

However, Mulholland Drive remained closed to all traffic as of Wednesday morning. The closure was expected to last through noon. Streets surrounding Mulholland remained closed except to residents.

#PortolaFire – Road Closure UPDATE: While streets around initial evacuation area remain open to *residents only*, Mulholland Dr between Beverly Glen and Deep Canyon is CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC due to command post activity. We hope to reopen that section by 12:00 pm today. #LATraffic — LAFD (@LAFD) June 13, 2018

At the fire’s height, more than 250 LAFD personnel were battling the flames, with the help of five water-dropping choppers and four air tankers.

No structures were destroyed. Two male firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the blaze was considered an accident and no charges were expected to be filed against the landscaper.

“This serves as a strong reminder to residents to only use licensed contractors who follow the safety requirements to include no metal blades and extinguishing agent at hand,” LAFD said in a news release. The exhaust manifolds can get very hot and is the likely cause of the fire.”

Overnight @LAFD utilized our #UAS program, commonly referred to as #drones, to monitor the #PortolaFire burn area. This allowed us to maintain situational awareness while keeping our helicopters on stand-by in case of any flare-ups. The hottest areas are near the SE perimeter. pic.twitter.com/O3W1rtsXOF — Branden Silverman (@Capt_Silverman) June 13, 2018

This was the third fire to break out in the Southland in the last two days.

A car fire on the 71 Freeway in Chino Tuesday sparked a 120-acre vegetation fire called the Euclid Fire. No structures were damaged. As of Wednesday morning, the Euclid Fire was 15 percent contained, according to CAL Fire.

In Thousand Oaks, a five-acre blaze threatened homes off Arroyo View Drive before being quickly knocked down by Ventura County firefighters.