SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — It was a bittersweet Monday for two families as the suspect in a recent, deadly hit-and-run crash was arrested thanks to the help of his relatives who turned him in to police.

Jesus Torres, 23, was killed during the early morning hours of June 7, when the car he was riding in hit two cars on Sherman Way in Sun Valley at an extremely high rate of speed. Security cameras caught the dramatic video, which shows the Nissan Murano hitting a stationary vehicle and subsequently crashing into a light pole.

The force of the impact ejected Torres from the car, killing him. A woman in her twenties who was in the parked car hit by the Nissan remains in critical condition as a result of her injuries.

The alleged driver of the Nissan Oscar Lopez fled the scene without attempting to render aid to Torres. He is seen walking away from the scene as if nothing happened.

“You can see Mr. Lopez exit the vehicle and walk with what appears to be relatively no injuries, if any,” said Capt. Andy Neiman with the Los Angeles Police Dept. Monday. “If they see him, just call 9-1-1.”

And call they did. Within a couple of hours of the release of Lopez’s photo, his family notified police, holding him down while officers arrived at his location in North Hollywood.

The news of the arrest comes with mixes emotions for Carolina Torres, Jesus’s mother.

“Why [did] he run away and [didn’t] help him?” asked Carolina Monday as she choked back tears. “A little bit more relief, but my pain is still here.”

Police said Lopez suffered scrapes and bruises from his struggle with his relatives.

He will be booked after he is examined by doctors.