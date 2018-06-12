MINNEAPOLIS, MN (CBS Local) – A raccoon spotted in Minnesota Tuesday morning scaled a building and is now 20 stories up.

The critter was first spotted at the Town Square building in St. Paul, huddled in a nook above the sidewalk.

This poor raccoon apparently got itself stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul, likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway over 7th Street. It's been there for two days now, without food or water. @mprnews pic.twitter.com/fVI5pmdCWq — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

When building workers attempted to nab the raccoon from the ledge, it scurried over to UBS Plaza. That’s when it started climbing.

I don't know if I can watch this much longer. The #mprraccoon is scaling the UBS Tower. Now 12 stories up. pic.twitter.com/MaP35MLo9j — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018

Eventually, the raccoon settled into a nook next to a window about 20 stories up.

Can you see him? He's waaaaaay up there pic.twitter.com/ZnRZGr2qH4 — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) June 12, 2018

Naturally, someone who is decidedly not the raccoon has started a Twitter account on the critter’s behalf.

I made a big mistake. #mprraccoon — The St. Paul Raccoon (@TheStPaulRacco1) June 12, 2018

Meanwhile, someone who also is decidedly not the raccoon started a rival Twitter account.

What do I like to eat most? — MPR-Raccoon (@MprRaccoon) June 12, 2018

Just before 3:30 Central time, the raccoon climbed up another story, then settled for another rest on a window ledge.

The #mprraccoon has arisen from his nap and is climbing again. pic.twitter.com/K1popKu2bF — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Animal control officials then announced their plan of action.

RACCOON UPDATE: City spokesman for animal control: “We’ve been in touch with wildlife organizations. … We’re hoping it gets to the top so we can set a trap for it there.”

Animal control officer was unclear whether the raccoon would be physically able to come down on its own — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) June 12, 2018

[H/T CBS Minnesota]