ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Ana Estevez lost her 5-year-old son after he was murdered by her ex-husband last year.

KCAL9’s Rachel Kim reports that the San Gabriel Valley mother is now working with state lawmakers to help change child custody laws and family court procedures.

“It’s just hard to imagine that my son, my beautiful son that was so full of life, that this is what remains,” Estevez says holding his urn.

Her ex-husband killed their son Aramazd Andressian, Jr., — who everyone called “Piqui.”

“He was a very loving child with a golden heart,” she says.

Piqui was last seen alive in April of 2017 leaving Disneyland with his father, Andressian, Sr. It was during the first week of a joint custody arrangement that resulted from a contentious divorce. Authorities found Piqui’s body two months later.– his father eventually confessed to smothering his son.

“He should’ve lost all custodial rights in October and if he had, my son would still be alive today,” Estevez says.

As Estevez grieves her son, she’s also trying to make sure a similar tragedy doesn’t happen to any other child. She’s working to gather support for a congressional resolution called “Piqui’s Resolution.” She will be heading to Sacramento next week when Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio will introduce the resolution to the California State Assembly. Estevez is asking all assembly members to pass it.

“Piqui’s Resolution is an opportunity for the state to recognize that there are issues with protecting children and there are issues in our court system and with child protective services,” she explains.

The resolution urges the courts to look at a history of family violence and mental instability issues when granting a parent custody after divorce. Estevez says the judge, the social workers and the system all failed her son when they ignored the physical and emotional abuse he suffered at the hands of her ex.

“And children often don’t have a voice and in doing what I’m doing, if I can help save one child or 636 children, then my son will be proud of me,” Estevez says.