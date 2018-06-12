LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are crediting a Southern California woman for using her motherly instincts – and a local taco truck – to help bust an alleged cop impersonator.

The incident occurred on June 10 just after 6:30 p.m. near the 13400 block of Valley Boulevard in the City of Industry, when a local family stopped on their way home from a Southland waterpark to grab some street tacos for their ride home, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Joana Warren.

While the family was eating in their van, a man showed up on a bike and “began to intimidate and terrorize both parents and their four children”, including a toddler who was buckled in his car seat, said Warren.

“He began flashing a gun, that was concealed in his waist band, showed them a badge and told them he was an undercover ‘cop’,” she said.

It’s at that point, says Warren, that the mom’s “instinct immediately kicked in”: she offered the man a street taco and told him she needed to grab napkins for him from the taco truck.

As the man with the gun continued to flash his gun and ransack through the mother’s purse, she discreetly asked customers waiting in line at the taco truck to call 911, Warren said.

Deputies arrived minutes later and saw the suspect. When he spotted the patrol cars, Warren says the suspect tossed the handgun into the family’s van and tried to get into the vehicle, but deputies were able to detain him.

A gun was recovered at the scene. No family members were injured.

Juan Rodriguez, 38, was later booked at Industry Sheriff’s Station on several felony charges including child endangerment, impersonating a peace officer and outstanding warrants.

Warren credited the community – and one “momma bear” in particular – for the arrest.

“We want to thank the community members who immediately called law enforcement to report the suspicious activity,” said Warren. “We want to give a shout out to the brave mother whose momma bear instincts kicked in and she was able to deescalate the situation, plan a distraction and found a way to get deputies to her location immediately.”