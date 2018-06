LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A brush fire threatened several homes Tuesday in the Beverly Crest area near Benedict Canyon.

The fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. near the 9800 block of West Portola Drive near Benedict Canyon, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Approximately ten acres were burned as of 2:45p.m., authorities said.

Air and ground units are responding.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.