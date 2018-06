PASADENA (CBSLA) — With highs in the valleys expected to hit the 90s again Tuesday, everyone might want to make like this bear and take a dip in a pool.

A bear, possibly a juvenile, walked casually into a backyard in Pasadena and carefully backed into one end of the home’s swimming pool.

The bear took a few minutes to swim around before climbing back out. The quick dip was captured on home security video.

No other bear sightings were reported in the area.