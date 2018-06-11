WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A man officers suspected was holding a child at knifepoint in a family dispute was killed Monday in a shooting in Whittier involving a law-enforcement officer, authorities said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, which was reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 13800 block of Philadelphia Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Wally Bracks said.

No officers were injured.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital by helicopter, Bracks said.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives were dispatched to assist Whittier police in the shooting investigation, Bracks said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

