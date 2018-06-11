Picking a new book to read can be a daunting task. Books can eat up hours of your day and in today’s world no one has time to waste thumbing through a boring tale. Starting today, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant users in the U.S. and Canada can receive customized suggestions from the works of bestselling novelist Stephen King directly from their smart speaker.

The “Stephen King Library” is available for free from CBS sister company Simon & Schuster and offers recommendations from fifty-six of King’s beloved books. Upon downloading the library, users will be asked a series of questions and a customized reading list will be generated from the gathered responses. Reading lists will be formed from questions such as, “You are on a sinking ship, about to jump onto a life raft and can take only one thing with you. Do you take a telescope, a journal or a sling shot?”

“Simon & Schuster intends to be at the forefront of utilizing Voice Interaction technology to connect books and authors to readers and audiobook listeners,” said Liz Perl, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Simon & Schuster, Inc. “Using A.I. through Stephen King Library is a fun and innovative experience for exploring this master storyteller’s work.”

The library will feature voice over work from critically-acclaimed audio book narrator Jeremy Bobb as well as bonus Stephen King content including audio excerpts, fun facts and more. You can watch a demonstration of the “Stephen King Library” for Amazon Alexa users here and Google Assistant users here.