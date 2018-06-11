STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A brief, 13-second video posted to social media over the weekend has gone viral for the virulent, racist remarks uttered by several people in it, including a woman believed to have just joined the US Air Force.

In a ripped Snapchat video uploaded to Facebook by user Kalle Bates Sunday, a woman is seen riding on top of a vehicle during the night on a dirt road as a man walks beside her.

Another male, likely the one filming on a cellphone, can be heard asking, “Hey! So we going n—-r-hunting today or what?”

“We’re going n—-r-hunting,” the man holding a beer responds.

“We’re going n—-r-hunting right now, huh?” the first man replies.

“You get them n—–s,’ the woman on top of the car adds.

“Look at my soon-to-be sister-in-law,” the man says.

“She looks so pretty,” he says as the woman mugs to the camera.

This video has been viewed more than 46,000 times and has nearly 500 shares.

The woman has since been identified as Tabbie Duncan of St. Louis, Mo. According to another Facebook user whose video of the same incident was shared by journalist Shaun King, Duncan was out “celebrating her recent enrollment in the US Air Force.”

The response against Duncan has been swift. According to a Facebook post from the St. Louis restaurant Social Bar and Grill, the woman, who is not identified by name, has been fired.

“Social Bar & Grill and its owners have recently become aware of a vile, disgusting, and offensive video made by one of its employees,” the Hooters-type establishment said Monday. “Upon learning of this, Social Bar & Grill immediately terminated this employee as soon as they could reach her!”

A screenshot taken of user Amber Duncan’s Facebook page shows a May 31 photo of a woman identified as Tabbie Duncan holding up her right hand in what the caption indicates is the woman enrolling in Air Force.

“So, Tabbie Duncan did a thing today. Welcome to the United States Air Force,” Amber Duncan’s post reads.

In response to the video, which was posted to the official U.S. Air Force Recruiting Facebook page Monday by user Reed Buckley, the agency issued the following reply:

“Reed, we have been made aware of a video online of an alleged reserve Airman who made racially insensitive comments. We are looking into the matter, and we appreciate this being brought to our attention. The U.S. Air Force values diversity and inclusion; our Airmen come together to produce an incredible team that can accomplish any mission and overcome any challenge. We believe that our greatest asset is our diverse, innovative and technically-savvy workforce. Our Airmen come from all backgrounds and remarks such as these do not fall in line with our culture. We take incidents like this very seriously and action will be taken upon further investigation as necessary.

Robert

Air Force Recruiting Service.”

CBS2 News reached out to the Air Force press office to verify the statement but had not received a response as of Monday evening.