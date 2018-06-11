SINGAPORE SUMMIT: Pompeo Says Talks Moving Quickly  | Trump Meets Kim: What To Watch  | 1-On-1 Meeting With Translators Only | The Furthest Kim Has Traveled Since 2011?
Filed Under:Burbank, Dominos, InstaStory, Pizza, Potholes

BURBANK (CBSLA) — Sick of potholes? Domino’s Pizza says it can help.

The global pizza chain is asking customers to nominate their towns for road repairs at pavingforpizza.com. The chain says the “Paving for Pizza” program has already resulted in repairs in Burbank and three other communities nationwide.

01 dotv8131000h paving for pizza 30 1920x1080x1 vdf16 1001 Dominos Will Now Fix Your Potholes With Paving For Pizza Program

(Photo courtesy Domino’s)

“We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal,” Domino’s USA president Russell Weiner said in a news release. “Domino’s cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen.”

Domino’s says customers who nominate through the site will be notified if their cities are chosen under the grant program, and that cities will receive the funds intended for road repairs. It’s unclear how much money will actually be given out or how many municipalities will be selected.

05 dotv8136000h paving for pizza 30 generic 1920x1080x1 vdf16 1001 Dominos Will Now Fix Your Potholes With Paving For Pizza Program

(Photo courtesy Domino’s)

You can nominate your town here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch