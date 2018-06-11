SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Fire crews worked to secure a sedan Monday that was dangling from the fourth level of a Santa Monica city parking structure.

The car at the structure at 1400 block of 4th Street near the Third Street Promenade went off the side just after 11 a.m., police said. The vehicle’s occupants were unharmed.

A Urban Search & Rescue crew stabilized the car and towed it back inside the garage to safety.

Incident Update: Vehicle has been safely removed. No injuries reported. @SantaMonicaPD are securing the area. 4th street will remain closed for approx. 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/dMFv8z6Cjt — Santa Monica Fire (@santamonicafd) June 11, 2018

No injuries were reported.

Fourth Street was shut down from Santa Monica Boulevard to Broadway.