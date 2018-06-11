SINGAPORE SUMMIT: Pompeo Says Talks Moving Quickly  | Trump Meets Kim: What To Watch  | 1-On-1 Meeting With Translators Only | The Furthest Kim Has Traveled Since 2011?
Third Street Promenade

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Fire crews worked to secure a sedan Monday that was dangling from the fourth level of a Santa Monica city parking structure.

The car at the structure at 1400 block of 4th Street near the Third Street Promenade went off the side just after 11 a.m., police said. The vehicle’s occupants were unharmed.

A Urban Search & Rescue crew stabilized the car and towed it back inside the garage to safety.

No injuries were reported.

Fourth Street was shut down from Santa Monica Boulevard to Broadway.

car Car Goes Over Side Of Parking Structure Near Third Street Promenade

(credit: CBS)

