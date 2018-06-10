MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The arrest in Manhattan Beach occurred as Vaughn was entering a DUI checkpoint, according to police.

The checkpoint was located at Prospect Avenue and Artesia Boulevard, officials said.

Booking records through the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show that Vaughn was arrested just after 1 a.m. Sunday and booked just after 4 a.m.

Vaughn, 48, faces DUI and resisting and delaying/or obstructing police. A passenger in his car was also cited for public intoxication as well as resisting and delaying/obstructing police.

CBS Los Angeles reached out to representatives for Vaughn for a statement, but they declined to comment.

Body cameras captured the arrest but that video is not being released, according to the LAPD.

Vaughn was released with a citation around 7 a,m. and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

The actor is known for his roles in such films as “Swingers” and “The Wedding Crashers” and “Hacksaw Ridge.”