MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Actor Vince Vaughn has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to multiple published reports.

Celebrity websites TMZ.com and The Hollywood Reporter reported the news of Vaughn’s arrest.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest were not immediately known.

Booking records through the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show that Vaughn was arrested just after 1 a.m. Sunday and booked just after 4 a.m. His bail has been set at $5,000.

CBS Los Angeles has reached out to the Manhattan Beach Police Department for independent confirmation. At the time of publication, we have not yet received a call back.

Vaughn is known for his roles in such film’s as “Swingers” and “The Wedding Crashers” and “Hacksaw Ridge.”

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.