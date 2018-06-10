LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the 72nd annual Tony Awards from Radio City Music Hall. Watch a live stream of the Tonys on CBS All Access or on TV — find your local CBS station here.

Below is a complete list of nominees and winners:

Best play

• “The Children” by Lucy Kirkwood

• “Farinelli and the King” by Claire van Kampen

• “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two” by Jack Thorne

• “Junk” by Ayad Akhtar

• “Latin History for Morons” by John Leguizamo

Best musical

• “The Band’s Visit”

• “Frozen”

• “Mean Girls”

• “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best revival of a play

• “Angels in America” by Tony Kushner

• “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women” by Edward Albee

• “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh” by Eugene O’Neill

• “Lobby Hero” by Kenneth Lonergan

• “Travesties” by Tom Stoppard

Best revival of a musical

• “My Fair Lady”

• “Once on this Island”

• “Rodgers & Hammersteins’ Carousel”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

• Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America”

• Tom Hollander, “Travesties”

• Denzel Washington, “The Iceman Cometh”

• Jamie Parker, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

• Mark Rylance, “Farinelli and the King”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

• Glenda Jackson, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

• Condola Rashad, “Saint Joan”

• Lauren Ridloff, “Children of a Lesser God”

• Amy Schumer, “Meteor Shower”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

• Harry Hadden-Paton, “My Fair Lady”

• Joshua Henry, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

• Tony Shalhoub, “The Band’s Visit”

• Ethan Slater, “Spongebob SquarePants The Musical”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

• Lauren Ambrose, “My Fair Lady”

• Hailey Kilgore, “Once on this Island”

• Lachanze, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

• Katrina Lenk, “The Band’s Visit”

• Taylor Louderman, “Mean Girls”

• Jessie Mueller, “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Best book of a musical

• Itamar Moses, “The Band’s Visit”

• Jennifer Lee, “Frozen”

• Tina Fey, “Mean Girls”

• Kyle Jarrow, “SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical”

Best original score

• Adrian Sutton, “Angels in America”

• David Yazbek, “The Band’s Visit”

• Kristin Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “Frozen”

• Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, “Mean Girls”

• Various artists, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

• Anthony Boyle, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

• Michael Cera, “Lobby Hero”

• Brian Tyree Henry, “Lobby Hero”

• Nathan Lane, “Angels in America”

• David Morse, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

• Susan Brown, “Angels in America”

• Noma Dumezweni, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

• Deborah Findlay, “The Children”

• Denise Gough, “Angels in America”

• Laurie Metcalf, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

• Norbert Leo Butz, “My Fair Lady”

• Alexander Gemignani, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

• Grey Henson, “Mean Girls”

• Gavin Lee, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

• Ari’el Stachel, “The Band’s Visit”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

• Ariana DeBose, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

• Renée Fleming, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

• Lindsay Mendez, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

• Ashley Park, “Mean Girls”

• Diana Rigg, “My Fair Lady”

Best scenic design of a play

• Miriam Buether, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

• Jonathan Fensom, “Farinelli and The King”

• Christine Jones, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

• Santo Loquasto, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

• Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, “Angels in America”

Best scenic design of a musical

• Dane Laffrey, “Once On This Island”

• Scott Pask, “The Band’s Visit”

• Scott Pask, Finn Ross and Adam Young, “Mean Girls”

• Michael Yeargan, “My Fair Lady”

• David Zinn, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best costume design of a play

• Jonathan Fensom, “Farinelli and The King”

• Nicky Gillibrand, “Angels in America”

• Katrina Lindsay, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

• Ann Roth, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

• Ann Roth, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best costume design of a musical

• Gregg Barnes, “Mean Girls”

• Clint Ramos, “Once On This Island”

• Ann Roth, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

• David Zinn, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

• Catherine Zuber, “My Fair Lady”

Best lighting design of a play

• Neil Austin, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

• Paule Constable, “Angels in America”

• Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

• Paul Russell, “Farinelli and The King”

• Ben Stanton, “Junk”

Best lighting design of a musical

• Kevin Adams, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

• Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, “Once On This Island”

• Donald Holder, “My Fair Lady”

• Brian MacDevitt, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

• Tyler Micoleau, “The Band’s Visit”

Best sound design of a play

• Adam Cork, “Travesties”

• Ian Dickinson for Autograph, “Angels in America”

• Gareth Fry, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

• Tom Gibbons, “1984”

• Dan Moses Schreier, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best sound design of a musical

• Kai Harada, “The Band’s Visit”

• Peter Hylenski, “Once On This Island”

• Scott Lehrer, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

• Brian Ronan, “Mean Girls”

• Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best direction of a play

• Marianne Elliott, “Angels in America”

• Joe Mantello, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

• Patrick Marber, “Travesties”

• John Tiffany, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”George C. Wolfe, ”

• George C. Wolfe, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best direction of a musical

• Michael Arden, “Once On This Island”

• David Cromer, “The Band’s Visit”

• Tina Landau, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

• Casey Nicholaw, “Mean Girls”

• Bartlett Sher, “My Fair Lady”

Best choreography

• Christopher Gattelli, “My Fair Lady”

• Christopher Gattelli, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

• Steven Hoggett, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

• Casey Nicholaw, “Mean Girls”

• Justin Peck, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Best orchestrations

• John Clancy, “Mean Girls”

• Tom Kitt, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

• Annmarie Milazzo and Michael Starobin, “Once On This Island”

• Jamshied Sharifi, “The Band’s Visit”

• Jonathan Tunick, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”