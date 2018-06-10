COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Compton over the weekend.

Detectives say deputies were called to the 2100 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue following a call of a hit-and-run. While en route, they received a second call of a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived, they located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the incident ensued following a road rage confrontation and that the victim had been shot by the suspect while climbing over a fence.

The incident unfolded Saturday in the near the 1100 block of East Artesia Boulevard.

There is no suspect description. The murder weapon has not been recovered.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.