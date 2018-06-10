LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A week after the eruption of Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire claimed over 100 lives, volunteers locally were hard at work, organizing care packages and supplies for the victims and survivors.

The organization Love and Care for Our Children gathered in downtown Los Angeles this weekend to receive donations of food, clothing, water, shoes and supplies that will be shipped to Guatemala next weekend.

“We’re extremely grateful for everything and all of the support that we’ve received,” said Viri Valdez, a volunteer who has family in Guatemala.

Valdez says the group typically sends care packages to children in Guatemala throughout the year, but with the volcanic eruption, things have changed.

“With this volcano eruption, the situation has changed,” she said. “We’re helping out the victims from the tragedy that happened … everybody is collaborating.”

“The goal,” Valdez said, “is to give people hope that everything is going to be OK, make them smile, and make them feel supported by, at least, us. We can’t [make] miracles [happen], but we can definitely guide them in the right direction.”

Last Sunday’s eruption has claimed at least 110 lives with many more people still missing.