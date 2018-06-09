Filed Under:Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A man was killed and a woman seriously wounded after they were shot in downtown Inglewood late Friday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., Inglewood police responded to the area of Nutwood and Market streets to find a man with gunshot wounds to his chest and woman with a single gunshot wound to her torso.

Both were rushed to a local hospital, where the man died. The woman is in serious but stable condition, police said.

Investigators do not have a motive in the shooting or any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information should call police at 310-412-5240.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch