INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A man was killed and a woman seriously wounded after they were shot in downtown Inglewood late Friday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., Inglewood police responded to the area of Nutwood and Market streets to find a man with gunshot wounds to his chest and woman with a single gunshot wound to her torso.

Both were rushed to a local hospital, where the man died. The woman is in serious but stable condition, police said.

Investigators do not have a motive in the shooting or any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information should call police at 310-412-5240.