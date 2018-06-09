Best Places For Fresh Fish In Los AngelesRaw, grilled, steamed, stewed, poached, boiled, seared -- there are so many ways to enjoy a seafood meal. The beauty of preparing seafood is how chefs utilize diverse ingredients and cooking techniques to enhance the pure flavor of the piece of fish. Today’s restaurants and chefs are committed to cooking with fresh, high quality, sustainable, wild-caught whole fish. The Los Angeles area is not shy to seafood eateries, cafes and restaurants. Take a tour below to learn where to visit next.