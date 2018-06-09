STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) – Hundreds of people are expected to come out for the eighth annual Stephanie’s Day event Saturday, which brings together valuable resources all in one place for families with children impacted by autism and other special needs.

The resource fair, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CBS Studio Center, provides families a place to gather valuable information, enjoy fun activities and much more.

Parking and admission are free at the event, which takes place at 4200 Radford Ave.

More than 50 organizations are taking part to showcase some of the very best therapies, schools, intervention programs, sports clinics, travel tips and employment opportunities.

“Being part of this project has ben a gift. Going to the dentist is tough enough for an adult,” mother Kerri Geary told CBS2. “Having a child who can’t navigate our world makes it ten times worse.”

Stephanie’s Day was created 19-years-ago by CBS2 General Manager Steve Maudlin, whose daughter Stephanie was diagnosed at an early age with autism.

The first Stephanie’s Day was held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1999.