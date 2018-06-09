Filed Under:Sylmar

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – It took crews about 90 minutes to contain a five-acre brush fire which broke out along the 5 Freeway in Sylmar Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 12:16 p.m. along the 5 Freeway at Roxford Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The brush fire quickly spread to both sides of the freeway. On the southbound side, it burned about five acres on L.A. Department of Water and Power property. On the northbound side, it had torched about a quarter-acre.

Ground crews and water-dropping helicopters battled the flames. The fire was knocked down by 1:46 p.m.

Freeway traffic was impacted during the firefight, but the freeway itself was not closed.

There were no injuries or damage. The cause was not immediately known.

