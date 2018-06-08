IRVINE (CBSLA/CBSSF) – Police on Friday were searching for additional victims of a woman who allegedly has accused men of domestic violence, only to clear out their homes after the men were arrested.

Sunmee Kim, 44, was arrested Thursday after an ongoing investigation that dated back to January.

In that incident, Kim, who was identifying herself by a different name, reported to police that a man she claimed was her fiancée had attacked her. When officers interviewed the man after his arrest, he insisted that he was her housemate and had no romantic involvement with Kim.

After he was eventually released when officers determined he had not committed a crime, the man went home and discovered that Kim had cleared the house they shared of valuables and left.

Officers investigating the case suspected that Kim had filed a false report. The Mountain View Police Department uncovered additional cases in which Kim had targeted a number of men in a similar fashion with false accusations of abuse, they said.

Police say she was on parole in Orange County after serving four years behind bars for targeting men in Garden Grove, Orange and Irvine seven years ago.

Mountain View police believe she may have victimized other individuals in the Bay Area and throughout the state. Additional aliases she has used include Sunny Jean Kim, Jean Kim, Jiin and Ashley Kim. The suspect is also known to use a Korean dating site to find potential victims.

A man who lives in an Irvine condominium said he met Kim on the dating site. He knew her just one week when she accused him of domestic violence.

He was arrested.

Only later did police learn the truth and release him.

The homeowner didn’t want to go on camera. But he said he trusted Kim because they shared the same Korean heritage.

Kim was charged with several crimes in 2011 and was released from prison three years ago.