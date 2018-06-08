WASHINGTON (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump said Friday he would likely support a bipartisan congressional effort to end the federal ban on marijuana, putting him at odds with his own Attorney General on the issue.

The STATES Act introduced by Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) would allow U.S. states to individually pursue marijuana legalization without the threat of federal enforcement action.

Trump made the remarks ahead of his departure for this weekend’s G7 summit in Quebec.

“We’re looking at it, but I probably will end up supporting that deal,” said Trump when asked about the legislation.

California is currently the world’s largest legal recreational marijuana economy – created under a law that took effect this year – and is projected to grow to $7 billion in revenues.

Trump’s remarks appeared to put him at odds with his own Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who in January rescinded an Obama-era policy that kept federal authorities from cracking down on the pot trade in states where the drug is legal.

Sessions’ action, just three days after a legalization law went into effect in California, threatened the future of the young industry, created confusion in states where the drug is legal and outraged both marijuana advocates and some members of Congress, including Sessions’ fellow Republicans.

