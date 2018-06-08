WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — President Trump already has his own presidential library.

It’s a recognition he might not want, however.

Comedy Central has established a library of his best tweets — a pop up library that is going to travel the country.

The “library” opened today in West Hollywood and CBS2’s Jo Kwon was there.

Welcome to the not-so-official Presidential Twitter Library.

“No, it’s completely serious. I mean, the president authorized this and we got funding from Congress.” said “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng.

And, yes, he was kidding.

“Consciously organized according to different topics and categories,” Chieng explained.

Visitors are welcomed with a nickname courteous of the POTUS and a timeline of tweets .. ranging from B.T. (Before Twitter) and today, covering a wall.

Around the corner, a trip around the world via Mister Trump’s tweets. There is also a wall of those who have battled with the president — and survived.

“You may see a 3:30 a.m. tweet about diet soda, or it may just be him talking trash about Obama. Who knows?” says “Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood, Jr.

Here a tweet, there a tweet and what might be considered the tweet of all time — Coyfefe.

“It was a powerful moment in our president’s twitter diary and it deserves documentation,” Wood Jr. said. As well as a velvet rope.

The library has something for everyone. Cheers and even a few tears.

They even dedicate an exhibit to tweets that were deleted — but still on our minds.

“Those tweets are up there in the Twitter heaven,” Wood Jr. said, “and they’re gone but not forgotten.”

And this library will keep on expanding.

“Donald Trump keeps tweeting, therefore the library keeps growing,” Wood Jr. says.