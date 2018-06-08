VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — The on-going debate on immigration came to Victorville Friday night when buses filled with undocumented workers were dropped off at a federal prison.

KCAL9’s Tina Patel reported that buses from Homeland Security were seen at the federal prison early Friday morning.

It is believed they dropped off more than 200 immigration detainees with another 7-800 expected through the weekend.

Immigrant rights activists say the federal government has been secretive about exactly where the detainees are from.

“We don’t know who’s there, is it folks they got at the border? Is it people they’re transferring from other detention centers? are there mothers, are there children there as well, we don’t know these answers,” says Javier Hernandez with the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice.

The group also doesn’t believe claims from ICE that the use of the prison, and other across the country, are only temporary measures to help with the surge of illegal border crossings.

“It’s really difficult for us to believe somehow they’re going to find other beds, somehow they’re going to build detention centers to hold these folks,” says Hernandez.

Activists aren’t te only ones with questions about the plan to house detainees in prisons, a plan only announced days ago.

The union that represents employees at the prison have raised concerns about the short notice they were given regarding the arrival of the detainees, and the staffing needed to accommodate such an influx.

Prison workers say there was already a staffing shortage and there has been no information about the possible medical needs of the detainee,

Activists say some of the detainees have come with their family — seeking asylum from their country and they deserve to be treated better.

“What we see here once again is further criminalization and dehumanization of immigrants that are coming to this country from the administration,” Hernandez said.