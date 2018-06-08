APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the killing of a 40-year-old homeless woman who was found dead in a park in Apple Valley early Friday morning.

At about 1:50 a.m., the body of Monique Marty was discovered in James Woody Park, located near the intersection of Navajo and Powhatan roads, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Marty had traumatic injuries, deputies said. At the time of her death, she was wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans.

No suspects have been identified and there was no word on a motive or exact cause of death.

Anyone with information on the case should call sheriff’s detectives at 909-501-7772.