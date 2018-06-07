NEEDLES (CBSLA) — A live World War I French artillery round was found in the garage of Needles home, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of Smith Road in Needles Wednesday afternoon to investigate the report of an unexploded military ordnance in a garage. After inspecting the ordnance, they contacted the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Arson/Bomb detail, who responded to the scene.

Detective Brad Phillips with the arson/bomb detail determined the ordnance was a live World War I French 37mm artillery round. It was removed for destruction.

It’s not clear if the ordnance belonged to the homeowner or a previous resident.

Needles is in east San Bernardino County, on the border between California and Nevada, west of the Colorado River.