WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Louise Olin had been married to her husband Milton for 36 years when he was fatally struck while riding his bike in Calabasas.

He was struck by an LA County sheriff’s deputy, who was distracted at the time of the accident.

“It changed our lives forever. Just in a split second. It’s kind of strange you know,” says Olin.

She spoke to KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz Thursday evening.

“I came across a roadblock. I just asked what happened. They said an accident. I asked did it involve a cyclist and they said yes,” Olin remembers.

She knew it was her husband; he hadn’t answered his cellphone.

Last week, the Board of Supervisors approved a nearly $12 million settlement with the family. While Olin and her family are happy with the settlement, they are still not happy that the deputy has not been charged.

Louise’s lawyer told Cruz new information was given to the District Attorney’s Office showing the exact time of the accident, down to the seconds. The deputy was texting his wife and using his work computer when Milton Olin was hit.

“I really want them to look at the new evidence and investigate. Evidence is what’s important and the truth. And if they just do that, then we see what happens,” Louise says.

The DA’s office told Cruz via email “We have had communication with the civil attorney, but decline to comment further.”

To honor her late husband, Louise is working to stop distracted driving, spreading the message “Don’t text, Stop wrex.”

Getting on with life is difficult but Olin knows she hasn’t a choice.

“You just have to keep moving forward,” she says now.

Olin says her husband was looking forward to eventually becoming a grandfather. Their first grandchild was born a few years after his death.

The deputy continues to deny he was texting at the time of the accident.