REDDING (CBS13) – A van that had more than a dozen show dogs inside when it was stolen has been recovered, and all of the dogs are all in good health, say police.

Fourteen dogs were inside the white Dodge cargo van that was parked at an In-n-Out Burger in Redding on Wednesday. Breeds included rat terriers, rottweilers, and yellow labs. They were on their way to the Woofstock show in Vallejo.

One of the dogs, a Rottweiler, is from Sacramento, says the dog’s owner, Tony Carter.

Surveillance photos of the person suspected of stealing the van have been released by police. No further information has been released.