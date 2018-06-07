SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — At least one person has been killed in a solo crash that also brought down power lines in Sun Valley.

Sherman Way remains closed between Case and Vineland hours after the 3:30 a.m. crash. The scene of the crash is just at the end of Burbank Airport.

Police say a car hit two parked vehicles and brought down a light pole, which fell on live wires. One person was ejected from the car and was declared dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

LADWP crews are on their way to the scene to make repairs to the power lines.

The investigation is expected to keep the roadway closed for most of the morning.