LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — An annual “Beach Report Card” concludes low rainfall in California is resulting in less runoff and cleaner water along the coast.

Heal The Bay said Thursday that a record 37 beaches statewide made its Honor Roll — meaning they are monitored year-round and score perfect A-plus grades each week.

The group surveys more than 450 beaches and assigns letter grades, A-plus through F.

The worst beaches make a “Beach Bummer” list for chronic pollution that could sicken swimmers and surfers. Heal The Bay says seven of the state’s 10 dirtiest beaches are in Northern California — including Roosevelt in Half Moon Bay and Cowell in Santa Cruz.

The most polluted beaches in Southern California are Poche in San Clemente, Cabrillo in Los Angeles and the strand around Santa Monica Pier.

View the full report at Heal the Bay.

