LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Well, that was fast.

One day after sending relief pitcher Pedro Baez to Triple-A Oklahoma City, he was called back to the major league team. Not only that, Baez pitched two innings in Thursday’s game against the Pirates and got the win.

Left-handed pitcher Edward Paredes was also called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

To create room on the active roster, the Dodgers placed left-handed reliever Tony Cingrani on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain. They also optioned left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson to OKC.

Cingrani, 28, was taken out of the game last night against the Pirates after walking the one batter he faced. The southpaw is making his second trip to the DL this seasons (previous: May 9-19, left shoulder inflammation). Cingrani has gone 1-2 with a 4.84 ERA (12 ER/22.1 IP) and has struck out 36 batters against just six walks over 22.1 innings.

Ferguson, 21, made his Major League debut last night with the start against the Pirates, allowing four runs on two hits over 1.2 innings as he did not factor in the decision. He struck out three batters and issued three walks, while also hitting two hitters.