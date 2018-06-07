LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A man was captured in Los Angeles Thursday morning for the killing of a Vietnam tour operator and one of her employees at a Las Vegas Strip hotel last week.

Thirty-one-year-old Julius Trotter was arrested by FBI agents and Las Vegas police Thursday following a pursuit in the L.A. area.

On the afternoon of June 1, 38-year-old Sang Boi Nghia and a man, believed to be her coworker, were found stabbed to death on the 21st floor of the Circus Circus hotel. Investigators believe the two were stabbed during a burglary, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The two victims were visiting Las Vegas as part of a tour group. When they did not show up to a scheduled tour that morning, one of the members of their group called police for a welfare check.

Nghia’s daughter, Chau Nghia, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her mother owned a tour business in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and the male victim was a tour employee. He was not immediately

On Wednesday, detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Department and the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team identified Trotter as the suspect and worked through the night to find him.

Anyone with information on the case should call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521.

