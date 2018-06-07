LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The mother and stepfather of 8-year-old Palmdale boy, Gabriel Fernandez, will be sentenced Thursday for his murder.

Isauro Aguirre, 37, and Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, 34, will face Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli in downtown Los Angeles to be sentenced in the May 2013 killing of Gabriel, who had been tortured and starved before being beaten to death. Aguirre apparently believed Gabriel was gay.

Jurors last December recommended Aguirre be sentenced to death after convicting him of first-degree murder and torture. Fernandez pleaded guilty in February to murder and torture in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The case had exposed severe deficiencies in the way cases of possible child abuse were handled by Los Angeles County. The boy’s first-grade teacher, Jennifer Garcia, had called authorities to report that the boy had asked her if it was normal for a mother to hit her children with a belt. But Los Angeles County social workers apparently found nothing wrong in multiple contacts with the family before Gabriel’s death.

A subsequent investigation led to criminal charges being filed against two former social workers – Stefanie Rodriguez and Patricia Clement – and their supervisors, Kevin Bom and Gregory Merritt. They are awaiting trial on one felony count each of child abuse and falsifying public records involving the boy.

