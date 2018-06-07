Filed Under:emergency landing, Florida, Planes

A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 near Gainesville, Florida, on Thursday, CBS affiliate WKMG-TV reports. Northbound traffic was blocked when the incident took place around noon local time.

plane Dramatic Video Shows Plane Landing On Florida Freeway

Plane lands on I-75 near Gainesville, Florida, on Thu., June 7, 2018. (Photo: WKMG-TV)

Alachua County Fire Rescue told local media the plane suffered mechanical issues and the pilot couldn’t return to the airport.

Dramatic footage posted to social media shows the plane just about to make the landing on the interstate:

WKMG-TV reports there were no injuries and traffic in the area was moving slowly.

