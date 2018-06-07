BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Three men suspected of breaking into a Beverly Hills mansion are at large Thursday after leading police on a chase into Long Beach.

A neighbor who saw three men running from a home in the 800 block of North Alpine Drive in Beverly Hills called police just after midnight. The three men had broken into the home through a kitchen door window, but it’s not clear if the window had been unlocked or if they broke it.

Officers arriving on the scene spotted a car driving away from the area and tried to stop it, but the driver took off and led a 25-minute pursuit that ended in Long Beach.

During the chase, items taken during the burglary were thrown from the car, including a purse. They were recovered by officers.

The burglars ditched the car at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Chestnut Avenue in Long Beach and scattered. Police have searched the neighborhood, but all three burglars remain at large.

This is the second burglary to turn into a chase in as many days. On Wednesday, a smash-and-grab burglary in Tarzana turned into a high-speed chase that ended in Glendale. After trying to lose police in the vast and labyrinthine Glendale Galleria parking garage, one suspect was taken into custody, but two more remain at large.