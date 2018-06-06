TARZANA (CBSLA) — A smash-and-grab burglary in Tarzana touched off a wild pursuit that ended in Glendale.

One suspect is in custody. Two more are at large, according to the LAPD.

The chase ended after some reckless driving in the parking garage at the Glendale Galleria.

The mall was never shut down or evacuated. Business went on as usual.

Police told KCAL9’s Greg Mills that they started chasing the suspects after a burglary at a home in Tarzana.

The home is owned by Doug Morrow, a doctor, and his wife, Ellen. Mills spoke to them Wednesday evening for a story that is Only On 9.

“There was a break-in, in our upstairs bedroom,” said the doctor. “The door was shattered.”

“They got away with a lot of costume stuff and a lot of jewelry. The bedroom’s a mess. There is glass everyplace,” Ellen said.

Neither was home. But police had a tip they burglars might be in the area, and they sat in wait.

These guys didn’t take the easy route into the house. Police believe they came into the back yard, having scaled a brick wall, jumped up and then smashed through a sliding glass doors in the bedroom.

When the suspects took off, police were right behind them.

Police said they used security video to identify the suspects. Within half an hour, one of the suspects was taken into custody.

Mills reported Thursday night that Ellen Morrow has her jewelry back.

“Which my three daughters will be very happy to hear,” she said with a laugh.

While her property wasn’t returned in a Tiffany box, it was a wild day, and there is still a lot to process. They admit to being a bit traumatized.

Says Doug Morrow: “You’ve still got to live here.”

Mrs. Morrow stroked her dogs.

“My dogs are therapy dogs,” she said. “And they’re going to be doing a lot of therapy on me.”

Ellen Morrow told Mills she heard about the police pursuit on the radio earlier in the day and didn’t think anything of it, until she learned the pursuit started at her house.