SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A man was arrested on allegations of breaking into a Santa Monica apartment Monday morning and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint in her bedroom.

Santa Monica police report that Dylan James Jensen, 42, faces counts of rape, sodomy, assault with a deadly weapon, sexual battery, burglary and criminal threats, among other charges.

According to police, Jensen broke into an apartment in the 2900 block of 4th Street before 5:55 a.m. Monday through an unlocked sliding door on the patio.

Jensen took a knife from the kitchen, entered the victim’s bedroom while she was asleep, woke her up and then sexually assaulted her at knifepoint, police said, before fleeing.

The victim called 911 and Jensen was caught only a block away, near 3rd Street and Ashland Avenue, police said. She later identified Jensen as her assailant, police said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is now examining the case. Anyone with information should call police detectives at 310-458-8491.