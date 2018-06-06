Filed Under:InstaStory, Orange County Sheriff's Department, Pigs, Tustin

TUSTIN (CBSLA) — You may have been warned never to leave your kids or your dog locked in a hot car, but Orange County sheriff’s deputies want to remind you that the same rules apply for pigs.

Deputies posted a Facebook photo Wednesday showing a pig sitting uncomfortably inside a car parked in unincorporated Tustin.

34702258 649554402050440 8231761343447826432 n Pig Rescued From Locked Car In Orange County

(Photo: Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

The pig, named Ramone, was later safely reunited with its owner. It’s unclear if a citation was issued in the incident, but the post ends with a reminder “to not leave your animals inside the vehicle.”

OC Animal Care assisted in the incident, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch