LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The number of deadly shootings involving Los Angeles police dropped slightly in 2017, according to a new report.

Overall, the number of LAPD officer-involved shootings was up to 44 from 40 in 2017, leaving 17 people killed by police compared with 19 in 2016, the Los Angeles Times reported.

That number continues a downward trend from 2015, when 21 people were killed by police, according to The Times.

Nearly half of those who were shot by police last year were armed.

Latinos represented the largest percentage of those shot by police at 58 percent, followed by whites at 29 percent, the report found.

The number of African-Americans shot by LAPD officers was about 13 percent of all those shot, marking a significant drop from 2016, The Times said.

It shows we’re in the right direction,” the commission’s president, Steve Soboroff, told The Times. “Community policing is demanding more in 2018, 2019 than it ever has.”

The report comes days after the LAPD named Michel Moore as the department’s new chief. Moore, a 37-year LAPD veteran, will replace outgoing Chief Charlie Beck when he retires later this month.