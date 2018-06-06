This originally appeared on GameSpot.

Believe it or not, E3 2018 is almost here. The annual gaming extravaganza returns to Los Angeles in June for what is poised to be one of the biggest weeks of the year for gaming news. As always, announcements and reveals will primarily come from the various conferences that take plays in the days leading up to E3; here’s when all of those happen.

EA kicks things off on Saturday, June 9, with its EA Play briefing, while Microsoft and Bethesda will follow on Sunday afternoon and evening, respectively. Devolver Digital, a relative newcomer to E3 press conferences, will also host one on Sunday. Square Enix follows these on Monday morning; Ubisoft then takes its turn in the afternoon, with Sony’s presentation slated for later that evening. The PC Gaming Show also happens on Monday. Nintendo then concludes the press conferences with its briefing on Tuesday morning.

Below we’ve laid out the exact schedule, complete with times, for all of this year’s press conferences. It’s unlikely any others will be announced at this point, but we’ll keep this up to date with any changes. We’ll be streaming all of these press conferences here on GameSpot as well as on Twitter. The show itself runs June 12-14, and like last year, it’s open to the public–here’s how to get tickets.

For an idea of what to expect from the show, check out all the games confirmed for E3, as well as all the companies at the show. We’ve also rounded up the biggest E3 rumors to give you an idea of what might be announced.

E3 2018 Press Conference Schedule

Saturday, June 9

Electronic Arts — 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST (4 AM AET on June 10)

Sunday, June 10

Microsoft — 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST (6 AM AET on June 11)

Bethesda — 6:30 PM PT / 9:30 PM ET (2:30 AM BST / 11:30 AM AET on June 11)

Devolver Digital — 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET (4 AM BST / 1 PM AET on June 11)

Monday, June 11

Square Enix — 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST (3 AM AET on June 12)

Ubisoft — 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST (6 AM AET on June 12)

PC Gaming Show — 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST (8 AM AET on June 12)

Sony — 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET (2 AM BST / 11 AM on June 12)

Tuesday, June 12